RAVALLI - Highway 93 north of Missoula was partially blocked Wednesday morning due to a wreck blocking both lanes.

As of 10:27 AM, traffic was moving through in a single lane and drivers should expect delays. 

Traffic was backed up for several miles.

The Montana Department of Transportation says emergency responders are on scene. The incident started at 8:22 AM.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office posted earlier:

"Highway 93 is completely closed from mile marker 26 (ravalli S curves) due to a severe vehicle crash on schall flats. We will update as to when traffic can resume."

