RAVALLI - Highway 93 north of Missoula was partially blocked Wednesday morning due to a wreck blocking both lanes.
As of 10:27 AM, traffic was moving through in a single lane and drivers should expect delays.
Traffic was backed up for several miles.
The Montana Department of Transportation says emergency responders are on scene. The incident started at 8:22 AM.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office posted earlier:
"Highway 93 is completely closed from mile marker 26 (ravalli S curves) due to a severe vehicle crash on schall flats. We will update as to when traffic can resume."