High winds across the state are causing several incidents, even closing a highway outside Great Falls.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation’s Travel Info website, the high winds are impacting many roads across Montana as of Saturday afternoon.
Reported incidents on the MDT Travel Info map as of 3:00 pm Saturday:
A power pole is down across US-93 south of Lakeside. One lane of traffic is open. Law enforcement, fire and Flathead Electric have been notified and are en route.
On US-2 near Browning, strong winds are causing reduced speeds in the area. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts up to 89 miles per hour early Saturday morning.
US-87 from Great Falls to Fort Benton is closed due to fire and high winds creating smoke causing zero visibility. Several accidents are reported by the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.
A disabled semi-truck is on the highway on US-191 between Big Rock Turnout and Beckman’s Flat. A tow truck is on site. The area has reduced speeds and single lane traffic.
MDT is asking all semi-truck and towing units between mile marker 330 and mile marker 337 in the Livingston area to detour through Livingston due to increasing wind activity.
Parts of western and central Montana are in a high wind warning from the National Weather Service, anyone who must drive is asked to use caution.
NorthWestern Energy says the high winds are also causing several power outages across Montana, adding that they are working on restoring power as soon as possible.