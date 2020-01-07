High avalanche warning reports are widespread throughout western Montana on Tuesday, January 7.
The areas in effect are Kootenai, St. Regis/Silver Valley, Swan Range, Flathead Range and Glacier National Park, and West Central Montana. Although, local ski resorts are not included in the warning.
Due to persistent heavy, wet snowfall and winds, are making the areas more vulnerable to an avalanche.
The Flathead Avalanche Center says to stay away from slopes with higher vertical than 30 degrees while the warnings are in effect and be more careful higher in elevations.
FAC says avalanche risks decrease in terrains with low-vertical slopes.
The warnings are in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday in the Swan and Flathead areas, and until 7 a.m. Wednesday in the Kootenai and West Central Montana areas.