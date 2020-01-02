MISSOULA - A high avalanche warning persists in southern Mission, southern Swan, Rattlesnake, and southern and central Bitterroot mountains due to continuing snowfall.
The warning is in effect starting Thursday -- it will either end or continue after 24 hours, according to Avalanche Missoula.
Due to warmer weather, snow containing large amounts of water weight is falling over delicate layers of snowpack.
"To help you better understand our primary avalanche concern, imagine trying to park a Mack Truck on top of a box of champagne glasses," Missoula Avalanche explains. "The new storm snow being the Mack Truck, and the old snow being the box of champagne glasses. A recipe for disaster."
The area is extremely vulnerable to both natural and human caused avalanches at this time, and Avalanche Missoula is urging people to stay away.