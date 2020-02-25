Hero Sound Project works to bring veterans together through music

MISSOULA - The Hero Sound Project and Missoula's Zootown Arts Community Center are working to bring veterans together through music.
The Hero Sound Project was created by a veteran for veterans to provide a space for people to come together and learn a musical instrument, while also offering support.
According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, about 17 veterans die by suicide every day. This is one of the statistics that prompted Hero Sound Project founder and veteran Clinton Decker to start making a change.
"We should do more than just fly our flags and tie yellow ribbons, let's get active in the community and let's build this and create something great," said Decker.
The group will spend the first part of the session checking in with one another and the second part playing music.
"Music is just one of those things that's great because it can bring people together and pushes all of that other noise out," said Decker.
All veterans are encouraged to come to the Hero Sound Project meet up. Veterans are encouraged to bring an instrument if they have it but it is not required.
The Hero Sound Project will meet Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the ZACC from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.