Hellgate Elementary School Dist. to close, teach online if coronavirus spreads to students

As COVID-19, more commonly know as coronavirus spreads, schools in Montana are preparing if there is a confirmed case. There are no positive cases of the virus in the state.
Hellgate Elementary School District in Missoula is training staff to continue teaching, but from a distance, in the event they have to close their doors.
"We hope we don't have to, but our parents deserve a plan, our kids deserve a plan and our teachers deserve a plan," HESD Superintendent Doug Deisig said.
Reisig said a plan is in place at his schools if anyone tests positive for COVID-19.
"We have little over 1,500 children, kindergarten to 8th grade that go to school here," Reisig said.
If there is a student that falls ill with the virus, the school will shut down for two weeks during the incubation period of COVID-19. However, if the virus were to spread to another student, the two week cycle would start over. This could mean the school may be closed for several weeks, to possibly months.
"We think we can go long term and continue to provide the regular curriculum, utilizing Google Classroom or Google Hangout," Reisig added.
Students would learn using Google Classroom. Teachers start training for this teaching method on Tuesday, and will soon start practicing in simulated activities with students to get them comfortable.
"We think about 95 percent of our families have internet access at home," Reisig said.
HESD is its own independent school district. Each of their kindergarten to 8th grade students have iPads to use. Reisig hopes students could use the devices they already have at home so they could lend the iPads to other school districts if needed.
The school district sent out a letter to parents and guardians with the plan outlined.
In the meantime, Reisig said there are hand sanitizing stations and disinfecting wipes in all classrooms. He has talked with custodial and maintenance staff to put more emphasis on cleaning commonly used areas.