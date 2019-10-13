According to the Helena Police Department, officers responded to the 3,000 block of Villard Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. for a report of someone shooting in the area. They responded to a report of a bullet hitting the wall of a home.
Officers met with people inside the home and neighbors. As a result, a 56 year old Helena man was arrested for impersonating a police officer, obstructing justice, and tampering with evidence. He was booked into the LCSO jail.
A 54 year old Helena woman was also cited for discharging a firearm in the city limits and obstructing a police officer. She's set to face charges in municipal court.