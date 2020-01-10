MISSOULA - Beginning Friday at 2:00 p.m. lasting through Monday, western Montana will remain in a Weather Authority Alert due to high amounts of snow over roadways.
Mountain passes impacted will be Lookout Pass, Lost Trail Pass, and Lolo Pass. The total amounts of snowfall will be 6 to 18 inches, with at times heavy snowfall, creating reduced visibility.
|Highways Impacted
|Inches of Snow
|Highway 200 Thompson Fall to Plains
|5-10"
|Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron
|5-10"
|I-90 St. Regis to Lookout Pass
|5-10" / 14-18" over Lookout
|Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass
|6-14"
|Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby
|5-10"
|Highway 37 Eureka to Libby
|5-10"
|Highway 56 Bull Lake Road
|5-10"
|Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish
|5-10"
The Flathead Valley and Mission Valley will see 3 to 6 inches from Friday into Saturday.
Beginning Sunday, the Flathead Valley and Mission Valley extending into Whitefish and Eureka will be heavily impacted with snow and high winds. All areas are seeing between 4 to 12 inches through Monday morning, which will be a "blizzard-like" commute.