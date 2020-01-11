BOZEMAN- A Bozeman woman is taking issue with the way a traffic stop was handled by members of the Montana State University police department on January 8th.
Krystle Saatjian posted a short excerpt of the incident on her Facebook page the following day.
The video shows an exchange between Krystle Saatjian and MSU officers. But it’s one particular officer, Officer Angela Roundtree, that Saatjian takes issue.
Saatjian says she feels that Officer Roundtree was aggressive and insensitive and on more than one occasion during the traffic stop stating that Saatjian “wasn’t from around here”.
Saatjian says in the current climate in the United States where there have been multiple situations where officers have been overly aggressive with people of color that she went into the traffic stop with heightened awareness.
Saatjian admits that while she was civil with the first officer, that she met Officer’s Roundtree’s level of passion during the traffic stop.
Saatjian is scheduled to meet with the MSU police chief on Monday. She says she hopes that meeting will result in sensitivity training.
Saatjian says she also would welcome an opportunity to sit down with Officer Roundtree to better explain how the situation made her feel.
