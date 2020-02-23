WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - The memorial for a murdered 12-year-old West Yellowstone boy was held Sunday evening, with hundreds coming together to pay tribute to a life cut far too short.
Freezing temperatures, a vicious wind... none of it was enough to keep West Yellowstone residents, somewhere between 150 and 200 of them, away on Sunday night.
Gathering in the middle of the town to pay tribute to 12-year-old James Alexander Hurley, who liked to go by the name Alex. It wasn't just the freezing wind that cut down to the bone tonight, as community members struggled to understand how such a horrible story could happen in their tightknit community of under 1,400.
"Community's been shocked, there's been some anger, there's been some frustration expressed but mostly grief and sadness," said Scott Newell, Chief of Police for the town.
Everyone Montana Right Now spoke to, from teachers to family friends to classmates, said that the news came as a devastating shock. Even those that never knew Alex were shaken by his story.
"I basically had to sit out in the parking lot of my work and cry for about five minutes," said Oscar, a Sergeant of Arms for the Guardians of the Children Bozeman chapter, a group of bikers that works to support and uplift abused children.
Many knew both Alex and the teenage uncle accused of killing him. So far, we've only been able to tell you about what happened to Alex - according to prosecutors, it was years of torture and abuse at the hands of his grandparents and 14-year-old uncle. On Sunday, we finally got to learn more about who Alex was beyond what happened to him.
He made everyone in his classroom smile. He was one teacher's favorite student. He liked writing raps. He loved to sing, as a video shared on Facebook the day of the funeral shows.
Fittingly, the event was marked with songs. Community members also showed up wearing blue ribbons - a reminder of child abuse - and carrying candles that they lit at the end of the memorial.
"We're an island in the mountains," said Chief of Police Newell, "we're so far removed from everybody else that we know we have to depend on one another, come together as a community."
Alex's story traveled far past the borders of his small West Yellowstone community, with many people driving from hours away to honor the preteen.
"He was a kid," said Oscar. "He didn't deserve or ask for any of this. Life snuffed out way too early."
The community is still taking the loss one day at a time. For the families, children, and community members of West Yellowstone, there's hope that Sunday was a turning point.
"This is a community of hope, this is a community of magic," Newell told reporters. "We love where we live, we love what we do here, and we will see ourselves through this. And we'll come together as a community and be vibrant and strong once again."
Alex's grandparents, James Sasser Jr. and Patricia Batts, along with his 14-year-old uncle. have all been charged with deliberate homicide. Prosecutors have filed to charge the 14-year-old uncle as an adult.
A fourth person - 18-year-old Gage Anthony Roush - has been charged with felony assault on a minor in connection to the case.
If you know any child who may be being abused... You're encouraged to call the state's 24-hour help line at 1-866-820-5437.
We'll be following this story closely as it continues to develop.