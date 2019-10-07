Heart Butte has cancelled tonight's scheduled volleyball game against Valier after a controversial video has emerged, which negatively portrays Missing and Murdered Indigenous People. Some people say the video mocks and disrespects indigenous people, and students can be heard laughing in the background of the video.
According to the Great Falls Tribune, Jody Aimsback, Heart Butte Public School Athletic Director, says "it was in the best interest of our kids to not play the game tonight as things could still be a little bit heated."
Aimsback said he discussed the issue with Heart Butte Public Schools before making the decision to postpone the volleyball game in Valier.
Julie Gaffney, Superintendent of Valier Public Schools, added "my primary concern is the well being of all of our students and staff, and I"d like to ask everyone to wait until the facts are revealed before drawing conclusion." She said in a media release that the video was a part of the school's traditional homecoming activities.