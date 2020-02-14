BOZEMAN - A release from the Gallatin City-County Health Dept. (GCCHD) indicates the patient who under evaluation for possible coronavirus, does not have the virus.
Below is the full release from GCCHD:
Gallatin City-County Health Department (GCCHD) confirmed Friday that test results from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control indicated that an individual under evaluation in Gallatin County does not have illness related to 2019 novel coronavirus.
The individual has been in isolation at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital since Monday due to illness and recent travel history in mainland China. GCCHD and Bozeman Health staff worked closely with partners at the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta to manage the patient and minimize risk of disease spread in the community.
The results announced Friday were the result of tests performed by the CDC in Atlanta.
Public Health officials noted that Montanans seeking to know more about 2019 novel coronavirus can access updated information from the CDC and DPHHS at the following internet websites: https://dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/cdepi/diseases/coronavirusmt https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/