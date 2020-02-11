BOZEMAN - It could be days before we know if a patient in Bozeman has the highly-contagious coronavirus.
Gallatin City-County Health Department health officer Matt Kelley said the sample can only be tested at a CDC lab in Atlanta.
That result could come back as early as Tuesday or as late as Thursday.
In the meantime the patient is being isolated as a precaution. The patient has a history of traveling from China back to the U.S.
The health department says the person in isolation had, "limited exposure to the community." This reduces the risk to the public.
In a press release Monday, they wrote, "At present, we believe there is a very low risk to anyone in Gallatin County for exposure to novel coronavirus."
As soon as the county has results of the test, they will issue another press release.