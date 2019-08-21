Glacier Park is requiring hard-sided campers in Rising Sun after a black bear tried to get into a tent.
From Glacier Park on Aug. 20:
Camping in Glacier tomorrow? Rising Sun Campground has gone hard-sided only after bear activity. If you have an RV or other hard-sided trailer you can camp here, but temporarily, no soft-sided campers or tents permitted. Today a black bear clawed and shook a tent and entered the rainfly vestibule. There was no food in the tent. The tent was not occupied. Rising Sun is a frequented wildlife corridor and berries are abundant at this time of year.