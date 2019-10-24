Celebrate Halloween with some family friendly Halloween festivities around western Montana.
Missoula's Kettlehouse in Bonner is hosting the First Fire Party on the patio to celebrate the first lighting of the fireplace on Friday October 25th from 4-8 pm. There will be live music by The Wild Examples, a raffle, free pizza, pumpkin carving and a s'mores bar all while supplies last.
Missoula's Carousel in Caras Park will have a flashlight tour through the kid-friendly Haunted Hallow playground on October 25th and 26th and 6 pm. There will be scare-ou-sel rides, creatures to give a not-too-spooky spook and more. Five dollar admission for Adults and children over the age of 3 and children under the age of 2 get in free.
University of Montana Physical Therapy is hosting their third annual Skeleton Skedaddle on October 27th on the southeast corner of the oval on campus. Runners can register to participate in the 1k or the 5k and it is open to all ages and abilities. All proceeds go towards the UM Physical Therapy Student Association. Registration is open until the day of the event and costumes are optional.
The seventh annual Meadowclark Fall Carnival is happening on October 25th from 5:30-7:30 in Bozeman. Celebrate Halloween with raffles, hunted house, costume contest, face painting and more. There will be food trucks and pizza if pre-ordered in advance. Admission is $5 for everyone 4 and older and everyone under 3 gets in free. For more questions email rachelle.lesage@gmail.com.
Historic Sunset Hill Cemetery in Bozeman will hold a tour and history lesson of the city and notable historical Bozeman figures on October 26th at 1 pm. The tour will also include a panoramic view of the city.