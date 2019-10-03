LOLO, Mont. - An employee at Lolo Hot Springs caught sight of a grizzly up-close this week as the bear wandered in from the adjacent forest.
Kyle Prosper says he saw the grizzly on Wednesday, Oct. 3.
Other locals report seeing a massive grizzly run through the parking lot next to the pool this week.
Fish, Wildlife and Parks guidelines say if you're in bear country, pack bear spray and keep your distance from any bears. Slowly back away and do not run. Click here for more tips on handling bear encounters.