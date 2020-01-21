MISSOULA - A University of Montana Griz Basketball graduate assistant was arrested for a DUI over the weekend.
Jordan Jace Gregory, 27, was booked in the Missoula County Jail on Sunday for aggravated DUI. He's since been released.
Gregory played guard for the Griz from 2011-2015.
UM Athletics staff are evaluating Gregory's status with the team. Gregory will not travel to upcoming games at Idaho State and Weber State.
This is a developing story. Additional information will be added as it's available.