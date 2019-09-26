Green Bench Orchard discounting apples ahead of winter storm

MISSOULA- What was supposed to be our fall season of pumpkin carving and bobbing for apples, is now turning into winter nights.
But what about that produce that is ripening or hanging from the trees?
Green Bench Orchard still has 100 apple trees left with this seasons apples, and now they are asking for the public’s help.
The u-pick orchard says the apples left on the tree during the storm will just have to endure the elements.
Owner of Green Bench Orchard, Fred Stewart, says they've never had a historic storm like this during their apple season.
With the orchard being a u-pick orchard, the apples have to be left on the trees despite an incoming storm.
"It's a u-pick, families come out with their kids, it's an adventure, it's an experience so part of the thing is I don't pick the apples because the customers like to pick the apples,” owner, Fred Stewart said.
With 100 apple trees left unpicked, the orchard faces possible harvest devastation.
"They freeze if it gets down below 25 or 26 degrees, the apples may freeze and when they thaw out they will mush. It will basically ruin the apples if it gets real cold,” Stewart said.
Remaining open even during the winter storm, owners say in order to save the apples it's really about getting the public’s attention.
"I'm going to reduce the prices to try and encourage people to try and get- I'd rather have them go out with their apple bags than me hauling them out in the trailer to dispose of,” the owner added.
If you are interested in picking apples or stopping by the Green Bench Orchard, click here for hours and details.