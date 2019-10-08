GREAT FALLS-Cascade County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an escaped kidnapping victim on Monday, October 7.
Court documents say when a Deputy made contact with the victim she was barefoot and crying and taken to the Sheriff’s Office.
The victim told officers that she had asked Christopher Jermaine Marks for a ride and got in the car with Marks and an unidentified man.
Marks started asking the victim questions about a theft and locked the doors, the victim unable to open the doors because of the child locks.
Documents say the unidentified man and Marks were talking about where to drop off the victim and playing “torture music” and “torture videos of Mexican cartels” while Marks had his knife pointed at the victim.
Marks told the victim he was going to punch her three times, hitting her once before she was able to defend herself against the rest.
The victim was asked by Marks to take off her shoes, the man telling her that if she stole from him he would steal from her, taking the victim's purse and attempting to assault the victim again.
Marks got out of the car and pulled the victim out by her hair while holding the knife, discussing cutting the victim with the unidentified man.
The victim was able to hit the knife away and run from the men, documents saying Marks yelled “If you ever steal from me again I’ll kill you!” at her.
Christopher Jermaine Marks was charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, assault, and unlawful restraint.