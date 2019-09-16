Great Falls city leaders are already gearing up for the 2020 census, but the effort to get residents to participate has taken on a new urgency this year.
City Commissioner Owen Robinson and County Commissioner Jim Lawson are Co-Chairs on the Great Falls Census Committee to make sure everyone gets accounted for, so Montana can take home accurate federal funding.
"We're thinking that for every person that's not counted in Montana, Montana will lose $1200 to $1,500 a year, and that would be over a 10 year period because the next census isn't until 2030," said Robinson.
He says last year's numbers were significantly low, meaning a majority of Montanans did not submit their forms. Robinson says that's a major concern for this upcoming year.
"It's not how much we get if we count them all, it's about how much we don't get if we under-count. You know, our census in Montana, the biggest group that was under-coutned were Native Americans, so we're working really hard on that and there's quite a few in the Great Falls area and Cascade county, but there's many other places like Hutterite colonies, homeless people especially, there's just a lot of groups we have to make sure we can get a complete count with."
Larson says more than just money is on the line for Montanans, "We know we missed them last time, but Montana has a chance to get another Congressman depending on this count, so we need to count every single one so we can get some more representation in the federal government. "
2020 census forms are expected in April, or you can fill them out online.