Governor Steve Bullock will make his national debut on Tuesday, during the second-round of democratic presidential debates.
Bullock did not qualify for the first debate, but tonight he is one of 10 democratic candidates taking the stage in Detroit in a prime-time battle on CNN.
CNN included Bullock in their list of people to watch tonight.
ABC FOX Montana talked with research professor and historian for the Eagleton Center on the American Governor at Rutgers University to get some perspective ahead of the debate.
Professor Kristoffer Shields thinks Governor Bullock's strategy during the debate will be highlighting his executive experience as a two-term democrat in a red state.
Shields tells our Stella Sun that Bullock could point out his record as governor, things like expanding medicaid even with a republican controlled house and senate.
Shields adds Bullock's experience as a governor could differentiate him on the debate stage, say from a senator who deals with more national issues.
He says Bullock's strategy tonight could be emphasizing that he can work across party lines.
"He's pushing the idea that he has to work in Montana with a GOP legislature. He's pointing to successes that he's had in terms of working in a bipartisan manner, really trying to broaden the tent in the democratic party is what I think his approach is," Shields said.
In order to qualify for the third debate, Bullock needs to poll at least two percent in four qualifying polls. Bullock will also need to pass 130,000 individual donors, and 400 per state unique donors in at least 20 states.
Shields thinks Bullock has a long road ahead.
"Can he make the threshold to continue to participate in these debates. and keep his fundraising numbers up high enough to stay in the race long enough to get to Iowa. I will say it's significant uphill climb for him and well as for a number of the other democratic candidates," Shields said.
The third presidential democratic debate is scheduled for September 12 and 13 in Houston.