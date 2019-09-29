Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is declaring a winter emergency as snow and wind batter many parts of the state unseasonably early.
Gov. Bullock issued a proclamation on Sunday, Sept. 29. It authorizes the state to send resources to help counties handle the dangerous roads, power outages and other emergencies.
Communities in the Flathead, Glacier and Cascade County areas are especially hard-hit after wind and several inches of snow. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens and 20s on Monday.
From Bullock's office:
“With an unprecedented winter storm throwing our state a surprise in September, state and local governments are working closely together to protect the health and safety of Montanans and our top priority is making sure that happens,” Governor Bullock said.
...
State agencies were able to preposition equipment and prioritize road clearing in cooperation with local jurisdictions. Given the proximity to Glacier National Park, the Blackfeet Nation has a shelter on standby for stranded motorists.
The Montana State Emergency Coordination Center is working with all counties in the storm path to identify needs to critical lifeline services such as energy, communications, transportation, and emergency food, water, and shelter services. The State Emergency Coordination Center continues to receive declarations of emergencies from local and tribal jurisdictions.