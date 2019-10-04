Governor Steve Bullock released a proclamation ordering all flags be flown half-staff on October 6 for “Fire Prevention Week” and for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
The Governor's Proclamation:
I hereby order all flags flown in the State of Montana to be displayed at half-staff on Sunday, October 6th, 2019 for “Fire Prevention Week” and for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
Today, we take pause to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, including those we lost through service related illnesses. This year, Montana passed the Firefighter Protection Act, showing firefighters the respect and appreciation they and their families deserve for putting their long-term health on the line. For every firefighter of today and for those who will one day be called to service, Montana is committed to delivering the care and support for them and their families.