WATCH: In Iowa Town Hall, Governor Bullock Brings His Message Straight to Voters

Governor Steve Bullock's nephew was killed in a school shooting in Butte in the 1990s. The governor is speaking publicly about that shooting for the first time. He mentioned the shooting in a nationally televised debate. 

This week he told the story to CNN's Alisyn Camerota. Bullock said there were two victims in that school yard on the morning of the shooting: his 11-year-old nephew and the 10-year-old boy who had been bullied to the point where he decided to bring a gun to school. 

Bullock in seeking the Democratic nomination for president. 

Tags

News For You