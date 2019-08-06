Governor Steve Bullock's nephew was killed in a school shooting in Butte in the 1990s. The governor is speaking publicly about that shooting for the first time. He mentioned the shooting in a nationally televised debate.
This week he told the story to CNN's Alisyn Camerota. Bullock said there were two victims in that school yard on the morning of the shooting: his 11-year-old nephew and the 10-year-old boy who had been bullied to the point where he decided to bring a gun to school.
Bullock in seeking the Democratic nomination for president.