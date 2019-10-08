HELENA- Governor Bullock told the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to implement emergency administrative rules temporarily stopping the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.
From the press release from the Office of the Governor:
Governor Steve Bullock today directed the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) to implement emergency administrative rules to temporarily prohibit the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.
“Young Montanans are using e-cigarettes at an alarming rate, while officials investigate the possible causes of a national outbreak of e-cigarette-related injury and death, leaving us at a crossroads,” Governor Bullock said. “Today, I choose action.”
“Protecting the health, safety and well-being of all Montanans – especially our kids – is one of my top priorities as governor, and I join the other parents across this state knowing we cannot rest until we do everything we can to keep our kids safe,” continued Governor Bullock. “This is the right thing to do during the outbreak of these illnesses and deaths and it’s the right thing to do for the future leaders of our state.”