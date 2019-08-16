Several communities are coming together to help the family of a Utah teen killed by a rockfall in Glacier National Park.
A public GoFundMe page says Ayva Sparrow, 14, "Could light up any room she entered with her contagious personality." Organizers say the teen loved reading, cats and dogs, and her family and friends.
Sparrow was killed on Monday when several rocks slid onto the vehicle she was riding in. The family was out for a drive on the popular Going-to-the-Sun Road at the time of the accident.
In just two days, the page has raised nearly $13,000 to help support the grieving family in their time of need. The money raised will go toward funeral costs. Any extra money will be given to the family.