WEST GLACIER - Glacier National Park says it's investigating a viral video that appears to show men hitting golf balls off the side of Going to the Sun Road.
Lauren Alley, spokesperson for Glacier Park, says:
"Just like other reported possible violations of law, this incident is under investigation. It’s important to realize that throwing or hurling things over the Going-to-the-Sun Road has the potential of hurting or killing wildlife or people down below. You would never throw a bag of garbage over the side, and the same goes for other things that are human made. Obviously we’ve seen in the past week that obstructing traffic on the road can lead to serious accidents as people swerve. If you do see someone breaking the law and you are able to safely get a license plate number or visual of someone’s face, that’s incredibly helpful for our investigators. Law enforcement calls are up 40% over 2018 at Glacier."