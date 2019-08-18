Courtesy: Facebook, Glacier National Park

According to their Facebook page, Glacier National Park will be closed from September 16-29. They're anticipating a full closure from day through night on the west side of Going to the Sun Road between Avalanche Creek and Logan Pass. The closures will be put in place as crews work on maintenance projects, specifically the pavement. Visitors will still be able to reach Logan Pass from the Saint Mary entrance. Park authorities are asking everyone to plan accordingly.

