Glacier National Park is celebrating its annual bat week beginning on Thursday in effort to communicate why bats are an important asset to the environment and the dangers coming their way.
According to the park's Facebook page, bats serve many important roles other than being the only mammal that can fly. To name a couple, they help regulate mosquito populations and they pollinate by feeding on plant nectar. This helps the agriculture business by removing unwanted pests as well as sparing those from pesky mosquito bites.
The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region two office in Missoula on Spurgin Road is offering free bat pencils, erasers, temporary tattoos, and more if you stop by. They are also offering a biologist to come into classes to teach students about bats. You can contact them at 406-542-5551.