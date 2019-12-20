WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Glacier National Park says there will be five holidays the park will let visitors in for free in 2020.
The free admission holidays are:
- January 20 (Martin Luther King Day)
- April 18 (First Day of National Park Week/National Junior Ranger Day)
- August 25 (National Park Service Birthday)
- September 26 (National Public Lands Day)
- November 11 (Veterans Day)
However, the free admission waiver does not include camping or special tours within the park.
GNP admission costs during the summer $35 for each vehicle, and $25 for each vehicle during winter. The National Park Service offers yearly passes for $70. For $80, visitors can get unrestricted access into 2,000 federal recreation sites covering every national park with the America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass for one year.
Senior citizens, fourth graders and their families, military and citizens with disabilities are eligible for free or reduced admission into the park all year-round.