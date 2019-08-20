You may have noticed some construction near Gibson Park this week. Crews started working on a new project to beautify the park's front entrance.
"If you've ever sat here in the park and watched traffic, you see people stopping, waiting, looking for cars, and then running across the intersection. So, it'll be a lot safer than that," said Jim Sullivan with the Department of Transportation.
Soon there will be a dedicated entrance and exit, as well as an adjustment to the street so visitors come in at a 90 degree angle to the intersection. Construction is
The project is equally funded through the state and city.
Sullivan says "It'll just make it a lot easier for people to get in and out of the park, and it'll make it a lot safer for people using the park to walk and ride their bicycles without fear of getting hit by cars.'
It's designed with safety in mind, and for now caution signs are up. Traffic lanes in the area have been reduced.
"It'll be a little bit of a strech, but as always, with road construction, please just slow down, take your time, or use alternate routes if possible. And then we're also asking people if they want to enter the park, to enter through the South side, the South entrance, and then it'll be a one way and you'll exit out the north entrance."
Construction is expected to last through next month. The park will remain open.
'We're excited to get this done. It'll be a big improvement,and we're just happy and grateful for people obeying traffic cones and signals.'