Garden City high schools assist in 100% renewable energy by 2030

MISSOULA- Missoula wants to be on 100% renewable energy by 2030.
In order to make that happen the city, Northwestern Energy, and Missoula County Public Schools partnered up to bring schools in the area not only renewable energy sources, but new learning curriculum as well.
Over the summer, partners worked to build and install different modeled solar panels for Sentinel, Big Sky, Hellgate, and Willard.
Wednesday, the partners gathered as those solar panels made their debut. Leaders in attendance say not only is this helping further the city's clean energy commitment, but giving young minds a chance to dive into new education surrounding their solar panels.
"These projects give us an opportunity to engage our students in learning around alternative energy sources so that's been really powerful for us because now we can now create lessons and curriculum around these materials and be able to engage our students in this work,” MCPS superintendent, Rob Watson said.
Between the four schools these solar panels will produce over 97,000 units of energy. Data information from these panels will be available come November for students, and the public shortly after.