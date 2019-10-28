Two men in Gallatin County were arrested for driving under the influence on Sunday, October 27 and Monday, October 28.
Juan Castillo-Diego, 19, of Billings was allegedly pulled over for driving recklessly on Sunday October 27, according to criminal documents. The documents say Castillo-Diego drove an additional mile and a half after being chased by three patrol cars who had Castillo-Diego "boxed in".
Officers said they noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from Castillo-Diego's car and his eyes were dropping, red and glossy. He allegedly told officer's he had smoked marijuana before getting behind the wheel. According to documents, officers found marijuana in his car.
He was taken to Gallatin County Detention Center where he is being charged with three first offenses: driving under the influence,criminal possession of dangerous drugs and failure to carry insurance. Bond is set at $685.
Samuel Palmer, 44, of Big Sky was found by officers pulled over on the side of the road sitting in the driver seat of his car on Monday October 28.
Documents say police could allegedly smell alcohol on Palmer and noticed he was slurring his speech. Palmer also had trouble keeping his balance when trying to walk, according to documents.
Although he was allegedly found to have a blood alcohol content of .218, police determined he was too impaired to drive. He was taken in to GCDC and is being charged for his third DUI offense.