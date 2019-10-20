BOZEMAN- The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their deputies who died in the line of duty Saturday night.
The Sheriff's Office posted to their Facebook Page,
"It is with a heavy heart that the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office lets everyone know of the loss of one of our own last night."
They say deputies Jake Allmendinger and Ryan Jern were responding in the same vehicle to a welfare check of a stranded motorist report on Fairy Lake Road in the Bridger Mountain Range around 6 p.m.
There was a storm coming through the area, which created icy roads. As they were driving to try and locate the motorist, their patrol car began to slide backwards.
According to the post, Jake exited the driver’s side of the car and became trapped under the Chevy Tahoe. Ryan rushed to help, but was unable to save Jake.
Members of the Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue, Montana Highway Patrol and Bridger Canyon Fire helped with bringing Jake from the scene to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
Jake, 31, is survived by his parents Ron and Michelle Allmendinger, wife Monica, and children Bentley, Lexi and Kai. Jake was a dispatcher with Gallatin County 911 for over seven years, a Search and Rescue volunteer for eight years and has been a deputy sheriff since September 20, 2017.
Sheriff Gootkin will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Gallatin County Detention Center community room, we will have a reporter at that press conference.