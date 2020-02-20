Gallatin County Democrats to host gubernatorial and senate primary debate Friday in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- A debate is to be held Friday evening to help whittle down candidates in the democrat's race for the Senate and governor.
Organizers say local elections are just as if not more important than presidential elections.
“We need good people running for the local and state legislative offices because that has the most impact on peoples day to day lives,” Seth Mangini a Debate Organizer said, “what happens in Washington it’s been so dysfunctional for so long that I think more happens at the local and state level.”
Friday night you can see four candidates running for senate and two candidates running governor who are all working to become the one nominee.
This is the first of two debates hosted by the Gallatin County Democrats the will showcase individuals running for senate and governor the next debate will showcase individuals running for the house seat.
“Democracy is more than showing up for one day to vote in November,” Mangini said, “if we want a democracy we have to keep it and that means you have to be out and you have to get involved in your community and you have to be willing to organize and talk to people and talk to people you don’t necessarily agree with and find common ground.”
Right now it's projected the winner of the democratic nominee for senate will go on to run against Senator Steve Daines a republican and the incumbent.
Congressman Greg Gianforte is running for governor's leaving his seat is vacated and open.
Whoever wins the nomination for the democratic party will move to run in the gubernatorial race against either Tim Fox, Greg Gianforte, or Albert Olszewski.
The candidates you can expect to see on stage who are running for senate:
John Mues:
Fourth-generation Montanan
Attended the naval academy
Teacher
More information here.
Mike Knoles:
Data analyst
Us navy veteran
More information here.
Cora Neuman:
MSU Nursing Alumni
From Bozeman
Served for the State Department's Economic Bureau
More information here.
Wilmot Collins:
Refugee
Mayor of Helena
Teacher
Social worker
More information here.
During the gubernatorial debate you can expect to see:
Mike Cooney-
From butte, went to U.M.
The state house of representatives
Lieut. Gov.
Montana secretary of state
More information here.
Whitney Williams:
Sixth-generation Montanan
CEO of “williamsworks”
Businesswoman
More information here.
The debate will be taking place at 6 p.m. Friday in Bozeman, you can find more here by following this link. There will also be a live video stream so you can watch across the state, you can find that here.
This is part one of a two-part debate the house candidates will debate later in the month.