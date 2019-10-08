BOZEMAN - Health officials say a Gallatin County resident has been diagnosed with the county's first confirmed case of vaping-related lung illness.
They say a resident in their 20s was hospitalized in September in pulmonary distress, and is now home recovering. The patient had a history of vaping nicotine and THC with flavors.
The patient is the second confirmed case of vaping-related pulmonary illness in Montana. Health officials say it's still unclear what factor is prompting the illnesses, which have affected more than 1,000 patients in the United States and are associated with 21 deaths.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department is advising that teens and young people should avoid vapes. Health surveys show that one in four high schoolers in Gallatin County report recently vaping.
For free help quitting tobacco products, you can text "Start my Quit" to 1-855-891-9989 or visit mylifemyquit.com. The American Indian Commercial Tobacco Quit Line is available by asking for an American Indian coach at 1-800-QUIT NOW.