Gallatin County Commissioners to discuss paid parental leave for county employees Tuesday

BOZEMAN- The Gallatin County Commissioners are scheduled to meet Tuesday morning to discuss paid parental leave and what’s next for the Law and Justice Center.
The commissioners are expected to revisit the conversation on the Law and Justice Center to figure out how to move forward with the building they have.
Last November the initiative put on the ballot by the county to in fact build a new Law and Justice Center was shot down by the voters.
“It’s a meeting to see where and how we are going to meet the needs of the citizens until we figure out what we’re going to do with the Law and Justice Center,” Commissioner Chair Don Seifert said in a statement, “whatever we do in the meantime will simply be a band-aid it’s not going to fix the problem until we get voter approval to replace the building.”
The commissioners have been outspoken on their desire to replace the building that was originally built as a catholic school.
The commissioners are also expected to hear conversations pertaining to paid parental leave.
If this is approved the county would be one of the first and largest employers in the area to have paid parental leave programs for staff.
The total paid time would be six weeks and can be used over the 12 months following the birth or adoption in order to bond and care for a newborn child.
If the paid parental leave program were to take effect 515 people full-time and part-time employees would be eligible.