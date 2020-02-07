HELENA- Animals of Montana, Inc. has had their license revoked after a decision by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, who is responsible for licensing these types of facilities and businesses.
A release from Fish, Wildlife and Parks says before its permit was revoked, Animals of Montana, Inc. provided animals for filmmaking and photo shoots.
The company owns a grizzly bear, black bears, coyotes, gray wolves, bobcats, lynxes, a Siberian lynx, a badger, red foxes, a pine marten, porcupines, fishers and a black leopard.
According to the release, in 2015, during an inspection of the company’s facility, FWP found numerous violations, which resulted in the department filing a “notice of revocation, imposition of penalties and opportunity for hearing."
Since then the case has been in process, and after an administrative hearing last year, FWP Director Martha Williams decided to revoke the license.
A petition for judicial review was filed by Animals of Montana Inc. in district court and the court supported Director Williams’ decision according to the release.
Animals of Montana cannot use their animals to make money with the license revoked.
Fish, Wildlife and Parks is working with the company to determine the disposition of the animals at the facility.
Animals of Montana Inc. has filed a notice of appeal of the decision to the Montana Supreme Court.