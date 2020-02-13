HELENA- Fish, Wildlife and Parks is looking for applicants for their 2020 college student intern program.
This is the 29th year FWP has offered this program that offers college students an opportunity to gain practical experience in their field of study by serving as interns for the agency.
FWP says students usually receive academic credit and a grade while completing practicum requirements through their school.
According to FWP’s website, most internships are paid positions, but some are volunteer only.
Students are asked to read each announcement carefully before applying so that work projects, application process, contact person, and other information is understood.
Most application deadlines are in early March, but some are in late February.
For more information or to apply for an internship, you can go to the Fish, Wildlife and Parks website here.
People can also contact Statewide Intern Coordinator Debbie Cheek for more information at 406-439-8299.