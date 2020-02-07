HELENA -- A total of 142 animals tested positive for chronic wasting disease from the 2019 sampling season.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a release they received almost 7,000 samples of the deadly disease, and found 86 white-tailed deer, 53 mule deer, two moose and one elk tested positive. Samples were gathered in southeastern Montana, Philipsburg area, the Hi-Line area and the Libby area.
According to FWP, the prevalence of CWD in mule deer is approximately between fewer than one percent to seven percent, and fewer than one percent to 4 percent in white-tailed deer. Inside the Libby CWD Management Zone, 13 percent of hunted white-tail deer tested CWD positive in urban Libby, and four percent outside city limits.
FWP says they will continue to take samples from animals with symptoms, and are planning on ways they can combat the disease with the data they have received.
There are no known cases of CWD spreading to humans; however, the Centers for Disease control recommends people to not eat the meat of infected game.