MISSOULA-Rattlesnake residents are warning neighbors about an uptick in bears this season.
Neighbors took to social media this week to warn others that bear scat has been found in the Rattlesnake neighborhoods and Greenough Park.
Bears are common among areas like the Rattlesnake neighborhood, but FWP experts said in the coming week bears presence will be more frequent with apple season.
Starting mid-September, apple season will be in full swing, with domestic fruit trees being popular among the Rattlesnake neighborhoods, wildlife experts say the fruit will also bring bears closer to residential homes.
"Natural berries start to wane this domestic fruit actually becomes ripe, so the bears shift onto the domestic fruit and then we start to see them more close to homes in residential areas like the rattlesnake, but also places like the South Hills, Pattee Canyon, Grant Creek, and other areas that also have domestic fruit trees,” Rockies and Plains Representative for Defenders of Wildlife, Erin Edge said.
FWP specialists say it's crucial to keep your fruit either picked, or picked up from the ground.
Residents should also properly dispose of their trash -- and put away birdfeeders.
"Folks should either pick their apples or get them off the tree before they are even ripe, especially if they don't use them. If they really want to keep their apples and make apple butter or pear butter, an electric fence is a great way to keep the bears and deer from damaging the trees,” FWP Wildlife Management Specialist, Jamie Jonkel said.
Experts say year after year -- bears remember where domestic fruit trees are located, and unless residents extra precautions the bears will most likely return.