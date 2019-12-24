The final big batch of test results for harvested animals sampled for chronic wasting disease is in with 16 new positive results.
Fish, Wildlife and Parks say the positive samples were mostly from areas where the disease is already known to exist.
A deer tested positive for the disease in hunting district 705 in southeast Montana for the first time and a second white-tailed buck tested positive for the disease in hunting district 322 near Sheridan in southwest Montana.
According to FWP, this batch of results represents most of the samples collected during the general big game season.
Hunters in all parts of the state were able to submit samples of their harvested animals for testing, more than 7,000 animals being tested statewide this year.
Out of all of the samples sent in, 131 returned positive for CWD, FWP saying the disease has now been detected across much of Montana, including the northwest, northeast, southeast and southwest.
Now that the general hunting season is closed, management strategies will be reviewed by FWP to make plans for the next steps in managing the disease.
The CDC advises against eating the meat of an animal that has tested positive for CWD even though there is no known transmission of the disease to humans.