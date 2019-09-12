FWP biologists say the Blackfoot River is off-color due to Monture Creek drainage

MISSOULA- The Blackfoot River is drawing some concern after it turned an off colored or a murky brown following recent rain storms.
The Blackfoot River isn't its usual color, but this happened not that long ago, which has us wondering, is this caused by the same thing as last time?
However, this isn't the same as last time, last time the river was off-colored due to landslides--this time it's due to sediment movement from the Monture Creek drainage.
FWP biologists told me that following last weekend’s rain storms, the rivers cfs and flow rose, increasing sediment movement.
Monture Creek was reported as extremely turbid, causing the Blackfoot to turn from its normal shade.
Although the river might look different now, FWP says it should be back to normal soon.
"When we went up that way this morning- it looked like it had been clearing up since conditions yesterday, I think we are still on that tail end where it's starting to dissipate but I would expect it to remain off color for at least a few more days,” FWP biologist, Patrick Uthe said.
For people wanting to recreate or angle on the river, you are asked to look further up the river, making it easier to see and avoid obstacles.
If you plan on getting on the river, FWP asks that you use caution, and be ready to adjust your plans until the river gets back to normal.