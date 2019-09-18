FWP and MCPS address wildlife safety tips for children walking to school

MISSOULA- Missoula County Public Schools recently informed parents that Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is seeing wildlife activity in lower elevated areas, even populated urban areas.
They are referencing Missoula neighborhoods on the edges of town like the Rattlesnake, the South Hills, and some areas of Pattee Canyon.
The changing of seasons can bring wildlife closer into populated areas. Bears and mountain lions are still very active right now-- and that is why FWP and MCPS have partnered together to inform parents about keeping your school aged children safe while walking, biking, or making their way to school.
FWP’s information and education manager, Vivaca Crowser said there isn't a specific incident this season, but it's always important to be prepared.
"Traveling in groups is great, so if you can accompany them as a parent if you feel like that makes everybody feel better great, but sometimes that isn't realistic and so just making sure your child is with others in the neighborhood, kind of making some noise,” Crowser said.
“If they were to ever have an encounter with a mountain lion or bear you'd want to go through those particular safety tips, it’s very uncommon but possible here where we live,” she added.
FWP said bears and lions don't necessarily want to be around humans, it's the attractants that they look for. So it's crucial to make sure your garbage is kept closed and safe, as well as those bird feeders down, and fruit picked up.
Officials do encourage parents to have those important conversations with their children about what to do if they encounter a bear or mountain lion on the way to school.
If parents or the public want to stay informed on wildlife sightings-- you can do so by following Missoula Bears on Facebook.
If children or parents do see wildlife you are asked to report it to your school secretary or principal.