BOZEMAN - An online fundraiser quickly raised more than $10,000 for the family of a sheriff's deputy who died in an accident while on duty.
The Deputy Sheriff Jake Allmendinger Family Help Fund launched on Tuesday, Oct. 29, with a goal of $300,000.
Friends are hoping to raise enough money to pay off the family's mortgage so Allmendinger's widow, Monica, can continue to raise their three children at home.
The deputy died Oct. 19 while responding to an incident on an icy road.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says the GoFundMe is an approved fundraiser for the family.