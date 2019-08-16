The Osprey game in Missoula was postponed on Friday night due to unsafe field conditions following last weekend's Mumford & Sons concert.
A press release from the baseball team said, "The Missoula Osprey and Great Falls Voyagers game originally scheduled for Friday Night at Ogren Park Allegiance Field has been cancelled due to unsafe field conditions."
The Mumford and Sons concert combined with the heavy rains Sunday caused some severe damage to the field.
The Osprey grounds crew along with local support from businesses specializing in turf management worked hard on repairing the field for play.
However, one big area in right center field is still too soft and creates a risk of player injury.
After consultation with the White Sox and Diamondbacks officials, the Osprey announced the game would be postponed due to unsafe playing conditions.
"We are very disappointed we couldn't get the field playable in time for tonight," explained Osprey Vice President Matt Ellis. "The amount of time and effort put on this field to make it playable, only to come up short at the end, hurts. I couldn't be more proud of or expect any more from my grounds team, but centerfield is just too soft to play on. Based on the daily improvement we have had, we are very confident that tomorrow's game will be played."
Saturday Night's game is expected to be played as originally scheduled with a 7:05 pm first pitch.
Friday's game will be part of a doubleheader on Sunday with Game 1 beginning at 5:00 pm.
Anyone holding a ticket for tonight's game may exchange it for equal or lesser value to ANY of the remaining 10 home games this season.