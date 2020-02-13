Free tax preparation and filing in the Big Sky area

BOZEMAN- The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will be helping people prep taxes in the Big Sky area.
This is for people who earn $55,000 or less, persons with disabilities, and elderly, taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their tax returns.
IRS-certified volunteers will provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing.
They say you must have photo identification, a Social Security card and birth dates for each member of the family along with W-2 forms for all jobs worked in 2019 and 1099s for other income in 2019, if applicable.
This will be taking place on February 13 and March 12 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Big Sky Food Bank.
You can call 406-995-3088 to sign up to save a one-hour appointment spot, you also can find out more information here.