HELENA- U.S. citizens with a permanent disability can receive a lifetime access pass to the Nation’s National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the National Parks & Federal Recreational Lands Access Pass allows those who qualify to have access to more than 2,000 recreation sites.
U.S. citizens or permanent residents of the U.S. that have been medically determined to have a permanent disability qualify for the pass, and there is no age requirement.
Admission using an Access Pass allows for the pass owner and the passengers in the same car, free admission in per-vehicle fee areas, and in areas where fees are per-person, the pass gives free admission for the pass owner and up to three adults.
The pass also gives pass owners a discount on expanded amenity fees like camping, swimming, boat launches and guided tours, however, it does not cover or reduce special recreation permit fees or fees charged by concessioners.
Passes are available for a $10 handling fee and USGS says applications are usually processed and shipped within 10 to 12 weeks from the day they arrive.
To apply for a pass, you can do so online here, by mail using a paper application or in person, with proper documentation, at a participating Federal recreation site or office.
For more information on the access passes, you can visit the USGS website here.