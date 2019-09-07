Free Cycle hosts Climate Ride--benefiting climate change and Missoula's children

MISSOULA- Saturday morning Missoulians hit the road for a good cause.
Riding for a cause, or for two. Missoula's Free Cycle's community bike shop hosted a Climate Ride Saturday morning where riders raised funds for climate change, as well Free Cycle's youth program.
Shop executives say these are two issues they strongly value.
"We do want to address climate change, we also address low-income people not affording a bike, reusing and recycling, all sorts of environmental stewardship,” said executive director, Bob Giordano.
Riders involved will ride 75 or 20 miles, with all of the proceeds going to Free Cycle’s Youth Bike Program, where Missoula’s youth will have access to bikes.
Riders said a cause like this is worth the ride.
"It's wonderful hat the funds from this are going into the Free Cycle's Youth Program to support that program and get more kids on bikes, it's fabulous,” rider, Annette Marchesseault said.
Overall clime ride organizers say over 5,000 dollars was raised.